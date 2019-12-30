H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

HEES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $785,186.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,030.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 44,309 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEES opened at $33.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.41 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 51.64%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

