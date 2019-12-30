Head-To-Head Contrast: Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) versus Jack in the Box (OTCMKTS:JACK)

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Meritage Hospitality Group and Jack in the Box, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Jack in the Box 2 2 7 0 2.45

Jack in the Box has a consensus target price of $92.60, suggesting a potential upside of 19.58%. Given Jack in the Box’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jack in the Box is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Jack in the Box’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $435.30 million 0.29 $13.01 million N/A N/A Jack in the Box $950.11 million 1.93 $94.44 million $4.35 17.80

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Risk and Volatility

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack in the Box has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Jack in the Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 2.64% 17.53% 2.35% Jack in the Box 9.94% -18.08% 13.19%

Summary

Jack in the Box beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 13, 2018, it operated 314 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

