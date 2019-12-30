Head to Head Contrast: Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) & Manhattan Associates (NYSE:MANH)

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Zuora alerts:

48.8% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Zuora shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zuora and Manhattan Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 1 1 3 0 2.40 Manhattan Associates 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zuora presently has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 39.34%. Manhattan Associates has a consensus target price of $94.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.68%. Given Zuora’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zuora is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Volatility & Risk

Zuora has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zuora and Manhattan Associates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $235.20 million 6.84 -$77.59 million ($0.82) -17.33 Manhattan Associates $559.16 million 9.21 $104.69 million $1.58 50.99

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Zuora. Zuora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -29.77% -47.26% -24.87% Manhattan Associates 15.58% 63.78% 26.92%

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Zuora on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions. It also provides inventory optimization and planning solutions; maintenance services comprising customer support services and software enhancements; professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. In addition, the company resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.