Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Short Interest Update

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 148,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMTV shares. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the third quarter worth $187,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV opened at $15.08 on Monday. Hemisphere Media Group has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

