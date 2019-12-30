Hi Mutual Society Reaches Market Cap of $2.73 Million (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Over the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.34 or 0.06051419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036597 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001883 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001229 BTC.

About Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

