Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Short Interest Up 6.4% in December

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,640,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 36,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 119.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $743,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

