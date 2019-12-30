Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 735,300 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 782,000 shares. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 253,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5,968.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Lucas Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $21.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.24 million, a PE ratio of 703.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($4.43). Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $713.59 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

