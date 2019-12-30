Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In related news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total transaction of $517,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Anthony Capozzoli sold 1,243 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $176,990.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,520.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $148.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.09. Hubbell has a one year low of $96.08 and a one year high of $149.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.10 and its 200-day moving average is $134.38.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 49.93%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

