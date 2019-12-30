Hydro Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,601.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $14,601.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, OKEx and HADAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.48 or 0.06078274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036707 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, Bgogo, Ethfinex, HADAX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

