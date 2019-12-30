HyperQuant (HQT) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $43,761.00 and $251,678.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Kryptono, Bilaxy and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.01338569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00123441 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Bilaxy, IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

