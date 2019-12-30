IAA (NYSE:IAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CJS Securities upgraded IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IAA during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in IAA by 91.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in IAA during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA opened at $46.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.54. IAA has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $49.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

