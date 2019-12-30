IDEX Membership Market Capitalization Reaches $248,552.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $248,552.00 and $1,088.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for $124.28 or 0.01707134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.00 or 0.06057417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00036591 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001260 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

