IHT Real Estate Protocol Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, Allbit, DDEX and Gate.io. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $15,442.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.00 or 0.06057417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00036591 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001260 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, LBank, OEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Cashierest, Allbit, Upbit, CoinTiger, Bittrex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.