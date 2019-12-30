Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.78% of Immersion worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Immersion by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 311,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Immersion by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Immersion by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Immersion by 10.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 219,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMMR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $247.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 million. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 68.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

