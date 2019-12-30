Impleum Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Impleum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Impleum has a total market cap of $20,461.00 and $4.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Impleum has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00043352 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00064150 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Impleum

Impleum (CRYPTO:IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 6,487,586 coins and its circulating supply is 6,241,301 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com.

Buying and Selling Impleum

Impleum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

