Incent Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,804.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Incent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001430 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, Livecoin and Liqui. Incent has a market cap of $4.86 million and $9,804.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Incent has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.01338569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00123441 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com.

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

