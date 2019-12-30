Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Short Interest Up 6.6% in December

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:IHC opened at $42.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.22. Independence has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.17 million for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from Independence’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Independence from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Independence news, Director Ronald I. Simon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $40,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the third quarter worth $70,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

