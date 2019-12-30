InflationCoin (IFLT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. InflationCoin has a market cap of $34,360.00 and $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00045005 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00585889 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001048 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

