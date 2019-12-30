Ink 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,357.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. Ink has a market cap of $917,180.00 and $1,357.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EXX, CoinBene and Coinrail. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.01350217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00124305 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, CoinBene, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, Exmo, HitBTC, Exrates, Gate.io, LBank, EXX, Coinnest and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

