InsaneCoin (INSN) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $42,416.00 and approximately $211.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00603300 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000955 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,089,186 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network.

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

