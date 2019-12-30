Insider Buying: Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) Director Acquires 16,265 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY) Director Bryan Kenneth Davis acquired 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,161 shares in the company, valued at C$2,241,478.50.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,070. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 52-week low of C$21.51 and a 52-week high of C$28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Brookfield Property Partners’s payout ratio is currently 123.94%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

