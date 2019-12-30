Insider Buying: Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) insider Brett Lambert bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,638.30).

Shares of ASX:MCR remained flat at $A$0.65 ($0.46) during trading on Monday. 261,327 shares of the stock were exchanged. Mincor Resources NL has a 52 week low of A$0.34 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of A$0.74 ($0.52). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.55. The company has a market cap of $184.95 million and a PE ratio of -10.57.

About Mincor Resources

Mincor Resources NL engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral resources in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, and copper deposits. The company holds interests in the Durkin North, Miitel/Burnett, and Cassini nickel projects, as well as the Widgiemooltha gold project located in Kambalda, Western Australia.

