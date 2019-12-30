Insider Buying: Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN) Insider Acquires 125,000 Shares of Stock

Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN) insider Andrea Cattaneo bought 125,000 shares of Zenith Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,288.61).

Shares of ZEN opened at GBX 2.02 ($0.03) on Monday. Zenith Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.25 ($0.06). The company has a market cap of $9.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.84.

About Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Azerbaijan and Italy. It explores for oil and gas in central Asia; and produces electricity and condensate. The company holds interests in three petroleum producing onshore fields, as well as gas producing assets in Azerbaijan.

