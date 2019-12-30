Insider Selling: Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Sells 44,000 Shares of Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$347,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$331,800.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.91. 859,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$5.44 and a 1 year high of C$7.97.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$711.21 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUN shares. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.75.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

