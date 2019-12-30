Insider Selling: Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$739,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,498,411.32.

Shares of POU stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.53. The company had a trading volume of 138,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,049. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Paramount Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$4.91 and a one year high of C$9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -4.34.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$1.36. The company had revenue of C$199.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.00 million. Analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Laurentian cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.18.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

