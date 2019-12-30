Insider Selling: Stenprop Ltd (LON:STP) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Stenprop Ltd (LON:STP) insider Patricia Watson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £63,500 ($83,530.65).

STP opened at GBX 130 ($1.71) on Monday. Stenprop Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 99.40 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 131 ($1.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.83 million and a PE ratio of 15.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Stenprop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

