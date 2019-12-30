Insolar Market Capitalization Reaches $6.79 Million (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002869 BTC on popular exchanges including OKex, Binance, Coinrail and Okcoin Korea.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Insolar

Insolar launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io.

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Mercatox, Liqui, Okcoin Korea, OKex, Kucoin, Coinrail, Cobinhood, Radar Relay and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

