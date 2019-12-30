Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BJs Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/30/2019 – BJs Wholesale Club was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2019 – BJs Wholesale Club was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/20/2019 – BJs Wholesale Club is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – BJs Wholesale Club had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/3/2019 – BJs Wholesale Club was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/22/2019 – BJs Wholesale Club had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/22/2019 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $35.00 to $30.00.

11/8/2019 – BJs Wholesale Club is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Get BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Werner sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $329,660.21. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $239,206.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,486.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,417 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 130.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 442,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after buying an additional 250,963 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $2,498,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after purchasing an additional 252,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $29,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.