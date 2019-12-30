Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ: CLMT):

12/25/2019 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

12/24/2019 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

12/12/2019 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

12/11/2019 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/11/2019 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

12/3/2019 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/26/2019 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

11/20/2019 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

11/14/2019 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

11/12/2019 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of CLMT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,363. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $290.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. The company had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.