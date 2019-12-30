Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lumentum (LITE)

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/21/2019 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/19/2019 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $77.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Lumentum is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/2/2019 – Lumentum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2019 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/12/2019 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/11/2019 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

11/1/2019 – Lumentum was given a new $71.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Lumentum was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Lumentum was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $71.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/31/2019 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $79.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $80.20.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 22,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,763.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,344,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $676,170.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,331.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,857 shares of company stock worth $10,150,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 10.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 84,774 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 17.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

