Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TiVo (TIVO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO) in the last few weeks:

12/20/2019 – TiVo was downgraded by analysts at BWS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – TiVo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – TiVo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – TiVo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2019 – TiVo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/9/2019 – TiVo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2019 – TiVo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TiVo is gaining from solid growth in core IP Licensing revenues. Opportunities to thrive in the international markets, content providers and new media are a positive. TiVo's multi-year extension of its agreement with Shaw Communications for the legacy TiVo IP portfolio is a key driver. TiVo is banking on User Experience 4, which is gaining a solid momentum. The company announced that the separation of its product division from its IP licensing unit is on track and the split-up is likely to be completed in the first half of 2020. Estimates have been stable ahead of the company's Q3 earnings release. However, zero contribution from the Legacy TiVo Time Warp IP deals and a strategic decline in the sales of hardware and analog products remains an overhang.”

Shares of NASDAQ:TIVO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,757. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.13. TiVo Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get TiVo Corp alerts:

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.68 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 71.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. On average, analysts forecast that TiVo Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TiVo by 442.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,157,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,268 shares during the last quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC boosted its holdings in TiVo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC now owns 1,917,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 255,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TiVo by 1,223.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,035 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TiVo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in TiVo by 161.4% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,265,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 781,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.