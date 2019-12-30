ION Price Tops $0.0399 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. ION has a market cap of $489,846.00 and approximately $525.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007256 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,185,835 coins and its circulating supply is 12,285,835 coins. ION’s official message board is ion.community. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

