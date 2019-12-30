IOTA Market Cap Hits $444.25 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002193 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Exrates, Cobinhood and Ovis. IOTA has a market capitalization of $444.25 million and $6.56 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00192487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01337686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038283 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123487 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Cobinhood, Exrates, Gate.io, Ovis, Binance, Huobi, Upbit, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Bitfinex, Coinone and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

