IoTeX Achieves Market Cap of $18.79 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $18.79 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Coineal and Binance. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.06066815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036856 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001253 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance, IDEX, Coineal and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

