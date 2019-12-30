IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $18.79 million and $1.77 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal, Binance, Gate.io and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.83 or 0.06086205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029865 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036880 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001274 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bilaxy, Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin, Coineal and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

