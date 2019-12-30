Irhythm Technologies Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($2.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Irhythm Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 25th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.10) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.99). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $55.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.76 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.89.

IRTC stock opened at $66.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $98.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,766,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after acquiring an additional 47,896 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 267,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

