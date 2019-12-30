iTicoin (ITI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22,464.00

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, iTicoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. iTicoin has a market cap of $22,464.00 and approximately $149.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iTicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00009636 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00191813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.05 or 0.01330753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123074 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com.

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

