JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. JD.Com posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. HSBC started coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in JD.Com by 85.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $35.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,197.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

