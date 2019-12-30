JET8 (J8T) Price Down 38.1% Over Last Week

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, JET8 has traded down 38.1% against the dollar. JET8 has a total market capitalization of $268,801.00 and approximately $1,230.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.01338569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00123441 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official website is jet8.io. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

