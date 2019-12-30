Jetcoin (JET) Achieves Market Cap of $42,392.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Jetcoin has a market cap of $42,392.00 and approximately $25,049.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin’s launch date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

