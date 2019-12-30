Joule Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (JUL)

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Joule coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joule has a total market cap of $38.19 million and $47,301.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joule has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joule alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00192099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.01334516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123501 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joule Profile

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. The official website for Joule is www.jouleindex.com.

Buying and Selling Joule

Joule can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joule should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joule using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joule and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.