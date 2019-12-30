Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been given a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Bank of America set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jungheinrich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.50 ($28.49).

ETR:JUN3 opened at €21.52 ($25.02) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €23.16 and its 200-day moving average is €22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Jungheinrich has a 52 week low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 52 week high of €32.32 ($37.58). The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

