Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of Jungheinrich stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. Jungheinrich has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50.

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

