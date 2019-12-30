Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Short Interest Update

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 788,700 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 832,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

KALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,010 shares of company stock valued at $170,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $449,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

