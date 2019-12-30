Kava (KAVA) Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00016047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $10.60 million and $3.42 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kava Profile

Kava’s total supply is 13,691,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,960,532 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @

.

Kava Token Trading

Kava can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

