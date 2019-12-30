Kellogg (NYSE:K) Short Interest Update

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,280,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 18,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $136,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,427.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,291 shares of company stock worth $40,456,106. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 170.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 112,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 71,175 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $9,975,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 42.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 204,269 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 93.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 419,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after buying an additional 202,807 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Edward Jones upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $69.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $69.32.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.66%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

