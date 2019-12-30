Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Update

Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN KIQ opened at $0.72 on Monday. Kelso Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.66.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

