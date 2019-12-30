KickCoin Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Exmo and Gate.io. Over the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.01338569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00123441 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com.

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Bibox, Gate.io, Exmo, CoinBene, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Mercatox, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

