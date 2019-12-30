KickToken (KICK) Reaches Market Cap of $12.15 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, ABCC, Bilaxy and Exmo. KickToken has a market cap of $12.15 million and approximately $49,562.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.48 or 0.06078274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036707 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001276 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 157,233,454,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,978,919,240 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Livecoin, P2PB2B, OOOBTC, Bilaxy, Mercatox, ABCC, BitMart, CoinBene, Gate.io, KuCoin, TOKOK, YoBit, ProBit Exchange, COSS, HitBTC, Exmo and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

