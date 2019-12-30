Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.65% of Kindred Biosciences worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 67.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 765,748 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

KIN stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $325.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. Kindred Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,461.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kindred Biosciences Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

